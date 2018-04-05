Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

ALSN traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. 1,723,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,375.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $45.69.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.57 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.52% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 640,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $28,446,665.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Dick sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $295,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,780,138 shares of company stock worth $79,278,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

