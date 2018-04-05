Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group set a $156.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,081. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10,135.34, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 545.95%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 116.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $985,955.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,955.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $234,034.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,365 shares of company stock worth $33,239,418 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-alny-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.