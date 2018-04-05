AlpaCoin (APC) Price Down 11.8% This Week

AlpaCoin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One AlpaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AlpaCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. AlpaCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of AlpaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005439 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AlpaCoin Profile

AlpaCoin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. AlpaCoin’s official website is alpacoin.com.

AlpaCoin Coin Trading

AlpaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase AlpaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AlpaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AlpaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

