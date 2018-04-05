Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang Sells 852 Shares

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $12,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AOSL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 61,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.36. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Get Alpha & Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.93 million. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.82%. research analysts expect that Alpha & Omega Semiconductor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 1,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 11.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $540,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang Sells 852 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/alpha-omega-semiconductor-aosl-vp-daniel-kuang-ming-chang-sells-852-shares.html.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.