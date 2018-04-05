Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,574,476,000 after acquiring an additional 589,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,409,850,000 after acquiring an additional 826,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,971,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,696,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,842,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,983,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,593,000 after acquiring an additional 155,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.63 on Thursday, reaching $1,036.77. The stock had a trading volume of 692,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,414. The company has a market cap of $704,100.06, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $817.02 and a 1 year high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.01, for a total value of $4,072,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,107.87, for a total transaction of $40,991.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,720 shares of company stock valued at $48,780,137. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

