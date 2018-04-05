Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 295,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,226,000 after buying an additional 57,803 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $1,025.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $704,100.06, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $817.02 and a twelve month high of $1,186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total transaction of $39,900.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total value of $12,500,884.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,720 shares of company stock valued at $48,780,137. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Vetr lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,065.12 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/alphabet-inc-goog-shares-sold-by-sumitomo-life-insurance-co.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.