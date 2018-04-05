Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 98 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 899.9% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 25,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 83.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,979,000 after acquiring an additional 96,653 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,029.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $834.60 and a 12-month high of $1,198.00. The firm has a market cap of $703,558.13, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,180.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.20.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

