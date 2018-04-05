Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

OTCMKTS APELY traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $48.30. 722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592. The firm has a market cap of $4,838.75, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. Alps Electric has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets approximately 40,000 types of electronic components. The Company’s segments include Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment and Logistics. The Electronic components business involves the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of electronic components.

