Reviewing Altair Engineering (ALTR) and AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AECOM and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AECOM 2.15% 11.74% 3.36% Altair Engineering N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AECOM and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AECOM 1 4 4 0 2.33 Altair Engineering 0 3 5 0 2.63

AECOM currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Altair Engineering has a consensus price target of $32.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given AECOM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AECOM is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of AECOM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AECOM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AECOM and Altair Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AECOM $18.20 billion 0.32 $339.39 million $2.94 12.32 Altair Engineering $333.33 million 5.91 -$99.40 million ($0.63) -49.48

AECOM has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AECOM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AECOM beats Altair Engineering on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets. The CS segment offers building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment provides program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the U.S. government and other national governments. The ACAP segment invests in and develops real estate, public-private partnership (P3), and infrastructure projects. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc. is a United States-based software company. The Company is focused on developing engineering software and computing technologies. The Company’s products include HyperWorks, solidThinking, PBS Works, and Carriots. The Company offers a range of solutions such as product engineering, industrial design, and tailored solutions. The Company provides open CAE software solutions for modeling, visualization, optimization and process automation. Altair’s grid computing software, PBS Pro, is a workload management solution for computing environments, LINUX clusters and desktop cycle harvesting.

