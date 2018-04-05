Financial Analysis: Allied World Assurance (AWHHF) vs. Alterra Capital (ALTE)

Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS: AWHHF) and Alterra Capital (NASDAQ:ALTE) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Allied World Assurance pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alterra Capital does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Allied World Assurance and Alterra Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied World Assurance 12.56% 8.96% 2.42% Alterra Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allied World Assurance and Alterra Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied World Assurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alterra Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied World Assurance presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 52.47%. Given Allied World Assurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allied World Assurance is more favorable than Alterra Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Allied World Assurance shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Allied World Assurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied World Assurance and Alterra Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alterra Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allied World Assurance beats Alterra Capital on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied World Assurance Company Profile

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. The Global Markets Insurance segment includes all of the Company’s direct insurance operations outside of North America. The Company’s reinsurance segment includes the reinsurance of property, general casualty, professional liability, specialty lines and property catastrophe coverage’s written by other reinsurance companies. The Company leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States for the operation of its North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance segments.

Alterra Capital Company Profile

Alterra Capital Holdings Limited (Alterra) is engaged in providing diversified specialty insurance and reinsurance products to corporations, public entities and property and casualty insurers. In Bermuda, the Company conducts its insurance and reinsurance operations through Alterra Bermuda. In Europe, the Company conducts its non-Lloyd’s operations primarily from Dublin, Ireland through Alterra Europe. In the United States, the Company’s U.S. reinsurance operations are conducted through Alterra Re USA, a Connecticut-domiciled reinsurance company. The Company’s U.S. insurance operations are conducted through Alterra E&S. In Latin America, the Company provides reinsurance to clients through Alterra at Lloyd’s in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, using Lloyd’s admitted status, through Alterra Europe. In June 2012, the Company formed New Point V Limited. On May 1, 2013, Alterra Capital was acquired by Markel Corporation.

