Alteryx (AYX) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.05

News stories about Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alteryx earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.3218104388526 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,929.96 and a PE ratio of -108.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

In other Alteryx news, Director John Bellizzi acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $525,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,552 shares of company stock worth $10,309,587.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

