BidaskClub Downgrades Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

ASPS opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.80, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $216.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $4,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 651,359 shares of company stock worth $17,179,079. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants.

