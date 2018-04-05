Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,550,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,067,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,765 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 28.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 22,926,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,227 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 8,733.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 55,063,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,524 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,717,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer Partners alerts:

ETP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. US Capital Advisors lowered Energy Transfer Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.68.

Shares of ETP stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18,798.99, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.54%. analysts predict that Energy Transfer Partners LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer Partners news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 4,600 shares of Energy Transfer Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $78,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/altman-advisors-inc-takes-287000-position-in-energy-transfer-partners-lp-etp-updated-updated.html.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.