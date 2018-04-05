Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.49 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,325.19, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

