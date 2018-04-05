Amazon.com (AMZN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the e-commerce giant an impact score of 44.2141822280049 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,385.00 price objective (up previously from $1,375.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,494.78.

Amazon.com stock traded up $41.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,451.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $884.49 and a 52-week high of $1,617.54. The stock has a market cap of $673,901.44, a PE ratio of 319.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total value of $379,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amazon.com (AMZN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/amazon-com-amzn-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-accern-reports.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.