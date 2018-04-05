Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Down 0.4%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,355.00 and last traded at $1,366.66. 5,661,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,971,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,371.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,755.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,655.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,494.78.

The firm has a market cap of $664,190.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $6,772,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $25,356,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 558,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $652,687,000 after acquiring an additional 48,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

