Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 6,024 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $319,693.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,563.41, a PE ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.23. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $66.23.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. Ambarella had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 6.38%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. UBS raised Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Vetr lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.51 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 6,024 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ambarella-inc-amba-ceo-feng-ming-wang-sells-6024-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.