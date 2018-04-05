Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO George Laplante Sells 2,786 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO George Laplante sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $147,853.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,563.41, a PE ratio of 85.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Ambarella had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,128,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 54.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,014,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,417 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $17,534,000. AXA grew its stake in Ambarella by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,064,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $9,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS upgraded Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

