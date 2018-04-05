Ambrosus Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003869 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin and EtherDelta. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $37.78 million and $589,410.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00693395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00183724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035103 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. “

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin, HitBTC and Binance. It is not possible to purchase Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

