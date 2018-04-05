AMC Entertainment (AMC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.25. 2,412,396 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,959,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1,948.69, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.86.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($2.41). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -89.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $2,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 10,509.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 95,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

