Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Amedisys has been outperforming its broader industry. The company witnessing encouraging growth in Medicare and non-Medicare revenues at the Home Health and Hospice divisions buoys optimism. Amedisys is currently exploring opportunities in these segments. We are also upbeat about the company’s solid performance in the recently-launched Personal Care segment. A favorable demographic trend and strategic acquisitions bode well for the company. However, escalating operating expenses and declining gross margin continue to raise concerns. Also, an intense competitive landscape and regulatory concerns continue to pose challenges in the home health and hospice industry.”

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care from $68.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

AMED stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,041.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.91.

Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.96 million. Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. equities analysts predict that Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

