Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care (AMED) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care (NASDAQ:AMED) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,787,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,200,000 after buying an additional 115,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care by 29.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,048,000 after buying an additional 339,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,280,000 after purchasing an additional 59,481 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care by 337.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 474,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 674,044 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $2,141.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. analysts anticipate that Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $66.00 price target on shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

