Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.27

Media stories about Ameren (NYSE:AEE) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ameren earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.6823819635275 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of AEE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.44. 3,236,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,292. The company has a market cap of $13,864.15, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ameren has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other news, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $105,954.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Lyons sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $714,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,986 shares of company stock valued at $925,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

