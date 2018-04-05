Am�rica M�vil (AMX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Am�rica M�vil earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47.5143567628234 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Am�rica M�vil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Am�rica M�vil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price objective on Am�rica M�vil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Am�rica M�vil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Am�rica M�vil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Am�rica M�vil in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Am�rica M�vil stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,474. The company has a market capitalization of $63,628.91, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Am�rica M�vil has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $19.76.

Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Am�rica M�vil had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. research analysts anticipate that Am�rica M�vil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/america-movil-sab-de-cv-amx-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Am�rica M�vil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

Receive News & Ratings for Am�rica M�vil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Am�rica M�vil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.