American Capital (ACSF) Earns News Sentiment Score of -0.03

News articles about American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Capital earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 45.8773378022739 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised American Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of ACSF stock remained flat at $$11.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,442. American Capital has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.50, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. American Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.31%.

American Capital Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

