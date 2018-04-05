Reviewing Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) and American Capital (ACSF)

American Capital (NASDAQ: ACSF) and Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Capital and Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of American Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Capital has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Capital and Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Capital $17.52 million 6.44 $5.70 million $1.18 9.56 Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology.

Dividends

American Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. American Capital pays out 98.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares American Capital and Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Capital 32.54% 4.51% 2.43% Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Capital beats Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Capital

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans. It invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which are securitized vehicles collateralized primarily by SFRLs, and it may invest in debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, it may selectively invest in loans issued by middle market companies, mezzanine and unitranche loans and high yield bonds. It has over 80% of its assets in Senior Floating Rate Loans. The Company is managed by American Capital ACSF Management, LLC.

About Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is BlackRock Fund Advisors, which is indirectly owned by BlackRock, Inc.

