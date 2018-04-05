American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $21.12

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 3109912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

The firm has a market cap of $3,609.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In related news, COO Michael R. Rempell sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $190,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $433,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,791 shares in the company, valued at $980,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock worth $1,225,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

