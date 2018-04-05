American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of American Equity Investment Life worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 408,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 97,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,635.29, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

In related news, Director Alexander Meeker Clark sold 2,500 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $81,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 108,350 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,364,267.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,885. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

