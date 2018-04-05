American Express (AXP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

News headlines about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Express earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the payment services company an impact score of 44.8682548941223 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

American Express stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,950. American Express has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79,782.26, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

In related news, insider James Peter Bush sold 13,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,317,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

