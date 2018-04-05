American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) PT Set at $13.00 by Craig Hallum

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) has been given a $13.00 price objective by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Forward View cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of AOBC opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.05%. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 260.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/american-outdoor-brands-aobc-pt-set-at-13-00-by-craig-hallum.html.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.