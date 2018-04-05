American Public Education (APEI) vs. Polaris Industries (PII) Financial Comparison

Polaris Industries (NYSE: PII) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

This table compares Polaris Industries and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris Industries 3.18% 35.38% 9.98% American Public Education 7.06% 7.59% 6.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polaris Industries and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris Industries $5.43 billion 1.34 $172.49 million $4.85 23.79 American Public Education $299.25 million 2.34 $21.12 million $1.29 33.10

Polaris Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Public Education. Polaris Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Polaris Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. American Public Education does not pay a dividend. Polaris Industries pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Polaris Industries has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Polaris Industries and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris Industries 0 12 4 0 2.25 American Public Education 0 2 0 0 2.00

Polaris Industries presently has a consensus target price of $113.64, indicating a potential downside of 1.51%. American Public Education has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.86%. Given Polaris Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Polaris Industries is more favorable than American Public Education.

Risk and Volatility

Polaris Industries has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Polaris Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Polaris Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polaris Industries beats American Public Education on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems. The company also produces or supplies various replacement parts and accessories consisting of winches, bumpers/brush guards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oils for ORVs; covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oils, and lubricants for snowmobiles; and saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oils, and various chrome accessories for motorcycles. In addition, it sells recreational apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers through a network of dealers and distributors, as well as through online. The company markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER XP, RZR XP, Turbo DYNAMIX, Timbersled, Indian Motorcycles, Slingshot, GEM, Goupil, Aixam, Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, and Trail Tech brands. Further, it manufactures, distributes, retails, and installs aftermarket parts and accessories for light trucks, jeeps, sport-utility vehicles, and other four-wheel drive vehicles under the Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, and G2 Axle & Gear brands through its 84 brick-and-mortar 4 Wheel Parts retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. Polaris Industries Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.