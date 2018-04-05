American River Bankshares (AMRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce sales of $5.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares reported sales of $5.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $5.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $22.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 target price on shares of American River Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, COO Kevin Bender sold 4,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $73,218.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,229.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 498,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 7,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,589. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.43, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.31.

American River Bankshares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback 310,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

