American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:AVD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. 114,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,273. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $588.44, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.06 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 981,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 175,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Vanguard by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 62,248 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

