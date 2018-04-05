AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 42.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 25,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,038,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,545.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 6,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $470,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,638. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $75.67 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $17,495.83, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. AMETEK had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

