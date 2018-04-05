Amgen (AMGN) PT Lowered to $180.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Argus upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.33 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Amgen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $171.49. 1,482,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $121,212.98, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $152.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $289,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 793,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,017,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,516,980,000 after acquiring an additional 909,689 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Amgen by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 40,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

