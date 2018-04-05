AMP Capital Investors Ltd Grows Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,236,000 after buying an additional 202,060 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,347,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,543,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,664,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $169.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $173.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7,775.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.83 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Grows Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/amp-capital-investors-ltd-has-3-46-million-position-in-jones-lang-lasalle-inc-jll-updated-updated.html.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.