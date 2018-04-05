OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Stake Lessened by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,204 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OGE stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,414.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.39 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director Peter D. Clarke acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $59,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

