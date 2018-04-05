AMP Capital Investors Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,500 Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPRE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1,653.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 378,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 356,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,935,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Third Point Reinsurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Third Point Reinsurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE TPRE opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $1,394.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $196.67 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $148.30 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 849,391 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

