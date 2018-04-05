AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys New Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 785,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 192,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP William Joe Williams sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $271,987.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 29,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $810,120.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.61, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

