Head to Head Review: The Timken (TKR) vs. Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)

The Timken (NYSE: TKR) and Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Timken and Ampco-Pittsburgh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Timken $3.00 billion 1.21 $203.40 million $2.63 17.78 Ampco-Pittsburgh $432.40 million 0.29 -$12.08 million ($0.85) -11.88

The Timken has higher revenue and earnings than Ampco-Pittsburgh. Ampco-Pittsburgh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Timken, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Timken has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampco-Pittsburgh has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Timken and Ampco-Pittsburgh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Timken 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ampco-Pittsburgh 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Timken presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.82%. Given Ampco-Pittsburgh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ampco-Pittsburgh is more favorable than The Timken.

Profitability

This table compares The Timken and Ampco-Pittsburgh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Timken 6.77% 14.55% 6.47% Ampco-Pittsburgh -2.80% -6.83% -1.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of The Timken shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of The Timken shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Timken pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ampco-Pittsburgh pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. The Timken pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ampco-Pittsburgh pays out -10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Timken has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. The Timken is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

The Timken beats Ampco-Pittsburgh on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives. It also provides power transmission systems and flight-critical components for civil and military aircraft, which comprise bearings, helicopter transmission systems, rotor-head assemblies, turbine engine components, gears, and housings. This segment sells it parts through a network of authorized automotive and heavy-truck distributors to individual end users, equipment owners, operators, and maintenance shops. The Process Industries segment supplies industrial bearings and assemblies; power transmission components, including gears and gearboxes; and couplings, seals, lubricants, chains, belts, and related products and services to OEMs and end-users in various industries. It also supports aftermarket sales and service needs through its network of authorized industrial distributors; and offers repair and service for bearings and gearboxes, as well as electric motor rewind, repair, and services to end users. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. It also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. In addition, this segment produces specialty steel; and distributes tool steels, alloys, and carbon round bars. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

