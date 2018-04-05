Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of MYR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Leucadia National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MYR Group news, Chairman William A. Koertner sold 20,978 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $738,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MYRG shares. BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MYR Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. MYR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $503.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. MYR Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

