Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 874.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 853,680 shares in the last quarter. TT International purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,781,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,901 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,100,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26,460.60, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.89. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBN. Zacks Investment Research raised ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

ICICI Bank Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

