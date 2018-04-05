Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 152,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Washington Prime Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 409,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

NYSE WPG opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,222.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.60. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.93 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 18.15%. sell-side analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is 61.35%.

WPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on Washington Prime Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 28,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $183,005.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-invests-1-09-million-in-washington-prime-group-wpg-updated.html.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.