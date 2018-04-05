B. Riley Analysts Give Amyris (AMRS) a $10.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amyris’ Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

AMRS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Amyris from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.88, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, insider John Melo sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,431.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,244.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Amyris by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Amyris by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

