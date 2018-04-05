Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Anadarko Petroleum posted sales of $3.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $14.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anadarko Petroleum.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

APC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group set a $76.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,853,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $796,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,399,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $235,984,000 after acquiring an additional 748,309 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,767,247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after acquiring an additional 74,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,739,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $133,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

APC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30,974.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $64.15.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

