Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lessened its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Anadarko Petroleum comprises approximately 0.8% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APC. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30,974.78, a PE ratio of -30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $64.15.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by Ashburton Jersey Ltd” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/anadarko-petroleum-co-apc-shares-sold-by-ashburton-jersey-ltd-updated-updated.html.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.