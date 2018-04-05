Analysts Anticipate Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to report $8.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.92 million and the highest is $8.84 million. Alcentra Capital reported sales of $9.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year sales of $8.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 million to $32.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $33.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcentra Capital.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Alcentra Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABDC shares. UBS raised Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Alcentra Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 target price on Alcentra Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, insider Branko Krmpotic bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $91,788 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Alcentra Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,701,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcentra Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 85,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 51,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alcentra Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABDC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,747. Alcentra Capital has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $98.73, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/analysts-anticipate-alcentra-capital-corp-abdc-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-8-23-million.html.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.