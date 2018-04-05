Analysts Anticipate Allscripts (MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report sales of $533.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.10 million and the lowest is $505.70 million. Allscripts reported sales of $415.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts will report full year sales of $533.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Allscripts had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Allscripts’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allscripts in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Allscripts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on shares of Allscripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

In other news, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 505,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,845,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,762,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts by 239.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 997,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 703,598 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Allscripts in the fourth quarter worth about $8,693,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts in the fourth quarter worth about $8,160,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Allscripts by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 2,990,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,518,000 after acquiring an additional 465,037 shares during the period.

MDRX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,167. Allscripts has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,155.74, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

