Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.93 million.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 15,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $266,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,162.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,748. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.92, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of power semiconductors. The Company’s portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 1,600 products, as of June 30, 2016. The Company’s product portfolio consists of two categories: power discretes and power integrated circuits (ICs).

