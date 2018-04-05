Analysts Anticipate Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aspen Insurance’s earnings. Aspen Insurance posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Insurance will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Insurance.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.27 million. Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

AHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Insurance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Insurance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of AHL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,699. The company has a market capitalization of $2,679.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aspen Insurance has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Aspen Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Aspen Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Aspen Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

